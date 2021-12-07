Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iStar worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $185,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.