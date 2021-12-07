Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

