Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

