Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

