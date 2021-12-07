NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $172.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

NKE opened at $168.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

