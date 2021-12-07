NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.