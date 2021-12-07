NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” by National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.44. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

