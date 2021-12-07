NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fisker were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fisker by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 309,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fisker by 395,776.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 98,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSR stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

