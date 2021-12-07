NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Newell Brands by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

