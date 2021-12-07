NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.53% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. 293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.01 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

