Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

