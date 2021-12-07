New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

