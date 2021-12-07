New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $508,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

NYSE HII opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

