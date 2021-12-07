New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,248 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

