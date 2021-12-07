Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nevro by 105,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $12,418,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.