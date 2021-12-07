Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $612.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $648.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

