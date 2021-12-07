Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $612.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

