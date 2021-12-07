Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali Acquires 6,010 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,869.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 36,133 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.27.

UEPS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 341,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The company has a market capitalization of $259.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

