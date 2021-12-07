NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:NCR traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 3,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,268. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.