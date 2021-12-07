Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $95.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.25 million to $96.38 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $302.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $162,000.

NVGS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $544.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

