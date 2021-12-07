National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has C$105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$108.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

