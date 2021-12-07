Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.91. 161,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,426,726. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.08. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

