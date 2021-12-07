Narwhal Capital Management Sells 433 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE DEO traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $212.72. 2,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

