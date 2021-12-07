Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. 254,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

