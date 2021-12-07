Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.12. The company had a trading volume of 89,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,354. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.59. The stock has a market cap of $432.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

