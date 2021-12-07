Narwhal Capital Management Has $651,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period.

Shares of MAV remained flat at $$11.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,641. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

