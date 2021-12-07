Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NWINF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,583. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

