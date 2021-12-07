Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 655.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:MUR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. 9,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

