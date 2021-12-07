Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,695. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

