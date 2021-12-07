Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 496.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,980 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 516.6% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 125,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 48,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,560. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.