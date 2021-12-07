Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 54,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.86. 26,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,655. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.33 and a 200-day moving average of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

