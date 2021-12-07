Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period.

IHF traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $265.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $225.88 and a 12 month high of $283.89.

