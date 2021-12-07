Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price target increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.77) to GBX 450 ($5.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 344 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £310.25 million and a PE ratio of 40.95. Motorpoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 248 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 401 ($5.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

