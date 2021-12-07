Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 68,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,195. The firm has a market cap of $373.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.