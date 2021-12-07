Morgan Stanley Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 174,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 447,246 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,078 and sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

