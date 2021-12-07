Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of ALX Oncology worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

ALXO opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.97.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

