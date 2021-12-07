Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 398,093 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 398,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

