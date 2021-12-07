Morgan Stanley Acquires 217,777 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $994.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

