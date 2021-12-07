MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $129,551.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00313852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

