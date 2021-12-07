Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,364 shares of company stock worth $35,957,427. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

