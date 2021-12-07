Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,608. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 251,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 160,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 106,173 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

