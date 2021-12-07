MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $526.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.12.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.28. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $6,374,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.