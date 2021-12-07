MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce sales of $203.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $150.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $808.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.65.

MDB stock traded down $20.82 on Monday, reaching $429.34. 1,834,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,093. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.28.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,374,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

