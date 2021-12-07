MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.22 million and $11,396.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00199250 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,165,017 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

