monday.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 7th

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

Shares of MNDY opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.45. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

