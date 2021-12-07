monday.com Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 7th (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.09.

MNDY opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.45. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

