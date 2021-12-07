Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Momo has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.