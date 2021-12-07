Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 5,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Model N worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.