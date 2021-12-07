Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MIX stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £98.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.70.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from Â£0.02 million ($0.03 million) to Â£1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

