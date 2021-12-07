MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

